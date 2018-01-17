How to warm up with carnival season flavored coffees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- With these frigid temperatures, those who did brave the cold on Wednesday headed straight for some hot coffee.

So what is so special about CC's Coffee House that helps different people brave their caffeine addiction?

Shea Brumfield who's been working at the coffee house for a decade says, it's because of the carnival flavored drinks that people love to celebrate Mardi Gras.

"It's kind of part of your routine, you get up in the morning, you have your coffee and you start your day. It's how you let yourself know, hey! It's time to go world! Let's get up and get going," says Brumfield.

Two of the drinks have a theme that coincides with this festive time of year.

One is the king cake latte, and the other is a Mardi Gras Mambo.

"The king cake latte is very popular. We've had that for a couple of years now and people still ask for it year round," says Brumfield.

"[It has] espresso, steamed milk, caramel and brown sugar cinnamon. It's really good. It really does taste like you are drinking a king cake," says Brumfield.

"Then our second one is the Mardis Gras Mambo, so that is coconut and chocolate flavored. Also, really good. You can get them hot, iced, or frozen but it's pretty cold outside so probably hot," says Brumfield.

Both drinks rolling into the shops just weeks before the big parades roll through town.