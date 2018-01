× Highrise Bridge closed due to winter weather conditions

New Orleans–┬áThe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-10 Highrise Br. in New Orleans,

Orleans Parish is CLOSED effective immediately due to winter weather conditions.

This closure affects all lanes of travel.

DOTD will advise when the road has been re-opened.

