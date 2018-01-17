× Firefighter killed responding to crash near St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA – A firefighter was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash.

The fatal accident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on January 17 on US 61 north of St. Francisville according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning issued a statement on Facebook, expressing sadness for the death and stating that “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this dedicated firefighter, as well as to his fire service family and the community of West Feliciana Parish.”

The firefighter’s name has not yet been released.