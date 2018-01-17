Cajun Pecan House King Cakes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUTOFF, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Cajun Pecan House in Cutoff, makes all kinds of king cakes, but their best seller is Strawberry Creamcheese. The twist together most of their cakes, but if you ask for a cinnamon pecan, get ready for a cake that's braided like hair!

If you talk to Mrs. Sandra Cheramie, she says that King Cakes and life are pretty similar, "King cake and life, to me, they're both very sweet!" She's been at the Cajun Pecan House for 34 years! "We're like a big family. We get along together, and it's work but it's fun!"