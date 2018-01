Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, Tina Turner is receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy, which is in charge of the Grammys.

And, she's getting a special tribute from a local artist.

Anais St. John is debuting her show: "Simply the Best: the Tina Turner Story" at the Joy Theater this Friday (Jan. 19) at 8:00 p.m.

She will sing the hits from the Queen of Rock and Roll. Anais stopped by the Twist Stage to perform some of the songs in the show.