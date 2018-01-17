× All flights canceled at Armstrong International Airport

NEW ORLEANS – The runways are closed and all flights in and out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been canceled.

Icy conditions caused unsafe conditions for travelers and airport staff, and the runways will not reopen until the icy conditions end, according to airport officials.

The elevated departures ramp at the airport is also closed due to an accumulation of ice.

Travelers are asked to check with their airlines directly for the latest information on cancellations throughout the day.

The terminal remains open in a limited capacity, with limited food and beverage options.

More updates are expected throughout the day on the condition of the runways and the availability of flights.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more details.