Would you eat it? Mardi Gras Salsa!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Well, we're two weeks into the new year and everyone getting tired of these healthy Test Kitchens. So, Test Kitchen Taylor says it's time to move on to some MardiGrass recipes! Our first: Mardi Gras Salsa, sent in by Emily in Laplace.

Mardi Gras Salsa

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed 1 pineapple, cored, peeled, and diced 1 large bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped (to taste) 1 small red onion, diced 3 cloves garlic, minced 3 limes, juiced 1 jalapeno, minced sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste In a large bowl, toss to combine black beans, pineapple, onion, garlic, lime juice, and jalapeno. Stir in cilantro and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

