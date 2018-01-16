Will Drew Brees talk to other teams? Don’t plan on it, says Saints quarterback

NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees met with local media Tuesday, as the Saints conducted media wrap ups of the 2017 season.

Brees is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but he says he hopes to have a new contract with the Saints done before then.

Here is Brees with reporters Tuesday morning.

Brees said he wants to continue to prove head coach Sean Payton correct for taking a chance on him 12 years ago. Brees recounted a phone call he got from Payton as he rehabbed after shoulder surgery.

This season, Brees threw 23 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions.

In two playoff games, Brees threw 5 touchdown passes and three interceptions.