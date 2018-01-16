When wintry precipitation ends, bitter cold sets in!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through midnight Tuesday, with snow and wintry mixes coming to an end. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens along the north shore and Mississippi Gulf Coast, and middle 20’s south of Lake Pontchartrain. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for all areas with the exception of coastal parishes, which are under Freeze Warnings through 12 PM Wednesday.

Additionally, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This means that with a North wind Wednesday at 10-20 mph, the wind chill temperatures could feel as low as the single digits at times. Actual high temperatures Wednesday will range from 27 on the north shore, to around 34 in New Orleans, but with the wind chill will feel like the twenties all day.

Another hard freeze is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, but highs rebound to the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. We will steadily see temperatures climb each day through Sunday, and we will be in the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday.

Remember the four P’s during this bitter cold: People, Pets, Plants and Pipes!