Watch cold front sweep across the city this morning in mesmerizing timelapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A cold front swept a wall of clouds across the city this morning.

Viewer NOLA Corleone captured a great timelapse video just after sunrise at the Four Winds apartment building on Baronne Street.

The clouds, pushed by a blast of arctic air moving into the area this morning, signaled a distinct drop in temperature as the frigid air moved in.

Snow is already falling across parts of Louisiana, and a wintry mix is possible in the New Orleans area this evening.

An accumulation of snow is not expected in New Orleans, but icy conditions could make driving dangerous.

Stay tuned to WGNO for updates on the wintry weather conditions.

Check out meteorologist Jason Disharoon's morning forecast below: