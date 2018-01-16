× Schools across South Louisiana close tomorrow as winter weather moves in

METAIRIE – School systems across South Louisiana have decided to close down tomorrow as frigid winter weather moves across the area.

The Jefferson Parish Public School System will close on Wednesday, January 17, as a precaution, officials said this afternoon.

All after-school care, tutoring, athletic events, practices, and any other extra-curricular activities in Jefferson Parish have also been called off this afternoon.

The St. Tammany Parish School System will also close tomorrow.

“Due to potential winter weather conditions, all after-school activities have been canceled for Tuesday afternoon, and schools and school system offices will be closed Wednesday, January 17th,” according to a Facebook post by the STPSS.

Lake Castle Slidell Private School will also close tomorrow.

All public school will also be closed in Washington Parish, Tangipahoa, and St. Bernard Parish tomorrow, according to school officials.

All archdiocesan schools in Washington, St. Tammany, and Jefferson Parishes will also close tomorrow.

Following is a list of Orleans Parish charter school closure announcements:

Lusher Charter School Freret Campus will dismiss at 2 p.m. and Lusher Charter School Willow Campus will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. All after-school activities on both campuses are cancelled.

Audubon Charter School will dismiss at 2 p.m. Tuesday and the Audubon Curriculum meeting scheduled for tonight at Tulane University is cancelled.

Sci High dismissing at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, no after school activities.

International High School of New Orleans will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Young Audiences Charter School has cancelled all after school activities.

Hynes Charter School has canceled all after school activities.

Morris Jeff Community School has cancelled after school activities, including Explorers Program.

All St. Charles Parish public schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, January 17, 2018. In addition, all district and after-school activities for Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on school closings and for weather updates.