Section of Morrison Road collapses after water main break

NEW ORLEANS – A section of Morrison Road in New Orleans East collapsed this morning after a water main broke.

Eastbound lanes on Morrison are closed after the 12-inch water main broke at the intersection of Morrison and Cove Drive, according to the Sewerage and Water Board.

A section of the road collapsed into the sinkhole caused by the break.

Residents nearby should expect lower water pressure until the situation is resolved, according to the S&WB.

Emergency crews are on the scene and working to repair the break.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.