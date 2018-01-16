Saint who missed game-losing tackle responds to fans and foes

NEW ORLEANS — It should have been another great performance in his stellar rookie season.

21 year old Saints safety Marcus Williams snagged a huge interception to get New Orleans back in their NFC divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Of course, that’s not what anyone remembers.

Instead, what’s ingrained in the memory of everyone watching that nailbiter, is the whiffed tackle that cost New Orleans a chance at the Super Bowl.

With seconds left on the clock, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw a 61 yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, in what’s being called the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

Diggs went high. Williams went low. As the Saints lost the game, leaving fans in disbelief, the cruel wrath of the internet was unleashed.

The Saints nation, however, has been surprisingly kind.

Instead of placing blame, many fans are voicing their support for the young player.

Thanks to the #Saints fans that welcomed us home at 1 am at the airport! Your support means everything #LoveTheSaints pic.twitter.com/OHOtU91Nj7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 15, 2018

When the team arrived back in New Orleans early Monday morning, fans held up signs at the airport, welcoming Williams home.

Someone even took out a billboard along I-10 that reads, “Dat’s OK Marcus We ❤ Our Saints.”

After an emotional interview Sunday night in the locker room, on Monday, Williams finally responded online.

He tweeted, “I appreciate my friends, real fans, family, and team for everything they have done for me this season all of the support is highly appreciated! No the season didn’t end as planned but one thing for sure I won’t let one play define the type of MAN or PLAYER that I am or will be!”

I appreciate my friends, real fans, family, and team for everything they have done for me this season all of the support is highly appreciated!No the season didn’t end as planned but one thing for sure I won’t let one play define the type of MAN or PLAYER that I am or will be!💯 — Marcus Williams (@Babymagik32) January 15, 2018

We here at WGNO certainly look forward to see what next season will hold!