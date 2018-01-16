Nonna Randazzo’s King Cakes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

When you look at their King Cakes - you'll notice something a little different! "The original Hyland Randazzo's Bakery, they used the rainbow nonpareils, and we haven't changed, we keep it the same way." Nonna Randazzo's has been keeping it the same since 1965.

They have original, and tons of fillings - from cream cheese and pecan praline, the classics, to Tiramisu and banana's foster.

Lauren, the General manager tells us her favorite way to eat a king cake is at home on the couch, "After working a long hard day and I take a cream cheese pecan praline off and cut it up, have a big glass of milk and sit on the sofa and watch a movie and eat my king cake."

But what makes the bakery different she says, is in the baker's hearts," The love and the passion. There's definitely a lot of passion!"