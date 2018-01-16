× No Rex at Spanish Plaza this Lundi Gras, new location chosen

NEW ORLEANS — Rex will break from tradition this Lundi Gras evening. The King of Carnival will not appear at Spanish Plaza.

Instead, Rex and King Zulu will meet a little farther up river, behind Hall A at the Morial Convention Center.

Rex is making the move due to the restoration project underway at Spanish Plaza. The city announced the work last October. Plans call for $7.5 million to be used to install new paving, a fountain, trees, plants, lighting, and seating in the plaza.

Rex leaders say this year’s celebration behind the convention center will still have live music and food vendors, although not as many vendors.

Rex’s move is not expected to affect Zulu’s Lundi Gras activities.

The two monarchs will also meet as usual, only at the new location. Also, Rex will arrive by train, as he has for the past few years.