Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

ROBERT, La. -- It’s full-on snowing in Robert, Louisiana, just east of Covington.

Fresh powder was falling and it’s a phenomenon that’s rarely seen in our part of the world.

"It's crazy. I've lived here for 9 years. I've seen snow every now and then. I think it was 2008 or 2009 we had snow like this, but never this much. It's crazy," says Tyler Jones from Mandeville.

As a reminder, on both sides of the lake, if you haven’t wrapped your pipes, tonight's the night to stream a little water from the faucet, the one that's the farthest from the outside pipes. It’s an effort to keep your pipes from freezing.