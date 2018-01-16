× Critical component: Payton says offseason is important to get Saints back to where they want to be

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints couldn’t have drafted much better in 2017. Now, all they have to do is do it again.

The 2017 draft yielded the likely rookies of the year on offense (Alvin Kamara), and defense (Marshon Lattimore). Head coach Sean Payton said the Saints improving on defense is a top priority heading into the offseason.

He made the comments at his end of the season news conference Tuesday, one that lasted all of nine minutes.

The Saints also added some key pieces in unrestricted free agency, including defensive end Alex Okafor, and linebackers AJ Klein and Manti Te'o.

In 2017, the Saints improved from 27th to 17th in total defense.