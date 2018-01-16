Cookin’ with Nino: Easy Chicken Curry with Coconut Rice

Easy Chicken Curry with Coconut Rice

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Katie’s Best Organic Chicken breast, boneless, skinless, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 onion, cut into large chunks
  • 1 jalapeno, deseeded with membrane removed
  • 1 medium Carrot, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 Green pepper, seeds and membrane removed
  • 1-inch chunk Ginger, peeled
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 can lite coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tsp chili garlic sauce
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp curry powder
  • 1 tbsp coriander/cilantro, fresh or dried
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • ½ tsp cardamom
  • 1 can Rouses coconut water (use to make rice)
  • Jasmine rice
  • Optional: 1 can chickpeas, 1 cup cooked lentils, ½ cauliflower, ½ c frozen peas, or 2 diced potatoes

Instructions:

  1. Blend the onion, peppers, carrot, ginger, garlic, lime juice, chili sauce, and spices in a food processor or blender until it’s a fine paste.
  2. In a large sauté pan, heat 1 tbsp. oil then add blended mixture.  Cook for 5 minutes or until it begins to boil.
  3. Add in any combination of the optional ingredients and the coconut milk.  Boil together for 20 minutes minimum or until sauce thickens to your preference.
  4. While sauce is boiling, cook chicken in a sauce pan over medium high heat.
  5. Combine chicken, sauce, and optional ingredients and serve over rice.

*********

