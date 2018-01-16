Cookin’ with Nino: Easy Chicken Curry with Coconut Rice
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Katie’s Best Organic Chicken breast, boneless, skinless, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 onion, cut into large chunks
- 1 jalapeno, deseeded with membrane removed
- 1 medium Carrot, peeled and cut into large chunks
- 1 Green pepper, seeds and membrane removed
- 1-inch chunk Ginger, peeled
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 can lite coconut milk
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp chili garlic sauce
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ¾ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp curry powder
- 1 tbsp coriander/cilantro, fresh or dried
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- ½ tsp cardamom
- 1 can Rouses coconut water (use to make rice)
- Jasmine rice
- Optional: 1 can chickpeas, 1 cup cooked lentils, ½ cauliflower, ½ c frozen peas, or 2 diced potatoes
Instructions:
- Blend the onion, peppers, carrot, ginger, garlic, lime juice, chili sauce, and spices in a food processor or blender until it’s a fine paste.
- In a large sauté pan, heat 1 tbsp. oil then add blended mixture. Cook for 5 minutes or until it begins to boil.
- Add in any combination of the optional ingredients and the coconut milk. Boil together for 20 minutes minimum or until sauce thickens to your preference.
- While sauce is boiling, cook chicken in a sauce pan over medium high heat.
- Combine chicken, sauce, and optional ingredients and serve over rice.
*********
