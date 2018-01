× Central City BBQ offers Marcus Williams all the free BBQ he wants!

NEW ORLEANS– When a Who Dat is down, there’s always another Who Dat there to cheer them up! That’s exactly what local BBQ joint, Central City BBQ is doing. As we all know, Saints player, Marcus Williams had a very tough game against Minnesota Vikings. Williams missed a tackle, causing the Saints to lose the game 24-29.

Today on Twitter, Central City BBQ posted this tweet offering the Saints rookie free BBQ.

Good morning Marcus Williams! We want to show you our respect and admiration by feeding you all the #CCBBQ your big heart desires…on the house, of course! Come pig out with us!

