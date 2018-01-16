× Causeway Police urge drivers to get home by 7 p.m. Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway PD is recommending that drivers cross the Pontchartrain Causeway before 7 p.m. if your schedule permits.

According to the National Weather Service, the greater New Orleans metro is under a winter weather advisory until midnight.

Temperatures will be below freezing by 7 p.m., according to the WGNO Weather Lab.

Then, we turn our attention to the bitter cold weather. A hard freeze warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. until noon Wednesday for most of the viewing area, except for coastal Louisiana parishes.

There’s a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Wind chills could be as cold as 9 degrees.

The high on Wednesday is expected to be 37 degrees.