Causeway and I-310 closed, Hale Boggs bridge still accessible

ST. CHARLES PARISH –– The Pontchartrain Causeway and Interstate 310 are closed due to icy road conditions and poor visibility.

According to St. Charles Parish Government, the Hale Boggs Bridge is still accessible using La. Highway 48 and La. 18 (River Road).

The bridge is down to one lane in both directions.

The New Orleans metro area is under a winter weather advisory until midnight and a hard freeze warning until noon Wednesday.

Follow road closure updates here.