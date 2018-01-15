Watch Saints fans welcome team home, offer support for Marcus Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Dozens of faithful New Orleans Saints fans flocked to Armstrong Airport to welcome the team home after the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The dedicated fans, many toting handmade signs, braved the cold and offered hearty cheers to the players as they exited the airport after touching down in the team plane.

Many fans held signs thanking rookie safety Marcus Williams for a great season.

Williams, who missed a game-ending tackle with seconds left in the game, has received broad support from fans and former players alike.

Steve Gleason and Harry Connick Jr. both offered words of encouragement on Twitter for Williams, who was visibly distraught after the game.

Saints fan Jay Vise captured the scene at the airport as Saints players driving through the crowd honked their horns and flashed their lights in response to the outpouring of support.