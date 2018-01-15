Shopper confrontation turns criminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a shopper turned brick thrower. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on January 5 at about 3:15 in the afternoon. They say a man walked into the Laced Footwear and Apparel store in the 3800 block of General Degaulle Drive in Algiers.

According to the owner, the man was shopping for jeans but was unhappy with the price of a pair. The owner says the store discounted the price a little in an attempt to make the man happy.

But the owner says the man grew angry and unleashed a string of expletives.

Surveillance footage shows the man throw the bag containing the jeans at a store worker.

Moments later, the confrontation turned criminal when the man is seen on surveillance footage removing a brick from his car and returning to the store where he throws it against a glass storefront, shattering it.

To see the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you know anything about the crime and can help police make an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. According to the NOPD the man is facing at least one criminal damage charge.

Remember you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers, and you could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.