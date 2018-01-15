× Saints coaches chosen to lead NFC ProBowl team

ORLANDO — The coaching staffs of the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers were selected to lead the 2018 Pro Bowl teams in Orlando.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan, 28, at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. central and be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

Sean Payton and the coaches from the New Orleans Saints and Mike Tomlin and the coaches from the Pittsburgh Steelers will lead the NFC and AFC teams, respectively.

Each conference will also be led by two Legends Captains – one offensive and one defensive.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back La Dainian Tomlinson (offense) and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor (defense) will lead the AFC, while three-time Pro Bowl running back Warrick Dunn (offense) and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks (defense) will lead the NFC.

Six Saints players — Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, and Michael Thomas — were selected to participate in the Pro Bowl.