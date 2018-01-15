MLK march and block party honor civil rights pioneer and equality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Junior Official Day Celebration took place in Central City Monday morning, starting off at AL Davis Park.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Governor John Bel Edwards both said a few words about the civil rights pioneer and his goal of equality.

"There is a fierce urgency now in the United States of America, and right here in Louisiana. Now is the time to come together as one people to uplift one another rather than tear each other apart. Now is the time to work towards solutions that our communities still face," Edwards said.

"Speak forcibly about what it feels like to be together. That diversity is a strength. That we love each other, care for each other, and need each other— the future belongs to all of us -- and we cannot have it, we cannot get there, if we do not go together," Landrieu said.

Religious leaders in our community also said a Prayer of Peace" during the ceremony. The theme this year was "Sharing The Dream."

Marchers went down a 1.5 mile route, pausing at the MLK monument at Claiborne and Felicity, paying homage to the civil rights movement activist there. It ended with a short prayer and wreath laying ceremony at MLK Boulevard and Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. That was followed by the first-ever community block party.

Also in honor of Martin Luther King Junior day, the Ogden Museum of Art and Louisiana Children's Museum are offering free admission Monday.