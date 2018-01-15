Miserable Monday: Headlines sum up Saints’ painful performance

NEW ORLEANS — It’s being called the worst loss in Saints franchise history, as New Orleans fell to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Coming from behind with a score of 17-0 at the half, the Saints gained the lead late in the fourth quarter and appeared to have the game locked up.

However, with just seconds left on the clock, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw a 61 yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs for a 29-24 victory that sends Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday in Philadelphia.

Waking up in New Orleans Monday, local newspapers perfectly captured the heartbreak.

The New Orleans Advocate’s front page gave the score, with a photo of stunned quarterback Drew Brees and a bold headline that reads “DAT HURTS.”

However, the Times-Picayune may have summed it up even better. In bold, black caps, it simply reads “EXPLETIVE. EXPLETIVE. EXPLETIVE.”