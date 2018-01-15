King Cake of the Day: ‘The Elvis’ from La Boulangerie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Uptown bakery La Boulangerie is owned by the esteemed Link Group of Chef Donald Link fame.

Today, they're showing us their spin on traditional king cakes.

For "the Elvis," bakers fill the cake with peanut butter and roasted bananas, then rolls it up and bakes it with marshmallows, Mardi Gras sprinkles and candied bacon. Instead of a baby, it comes with a little plastic pig.

The Link-owned bakery also makes a French king cake, which is two layers of puff pastry filled with an almond French pan.

Visit La Boulangerie's website for more information.