× JPSO: Man killed in Kenner shooting

KENNER – A man is dead after a Sunday night shooting in Kenner.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office, someone called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. to say they were bringing a shooting victim to East Jefferson General Hospital. The victim later died.

Investigators say he had been shot at the corner of Calhoun and Ford Streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.

29.977013 -90.235771