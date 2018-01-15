× Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Detectives investigate Metairie Murder

Metairie– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder in Metairie.

According to Investigators, the Sheriff’s Department got a call around 9:20 p.m. Sunday that a shooting victim that was being transported to East Jefferson General Hospital.

The victim, an unidentified man, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that man was shot on Calhoun Street near 4th Street in Metairie.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.