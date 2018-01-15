Happy birthday, Drew! Brees spends birthday morning painting daughter’s toenails

NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees is 39 years old today.

Brees is celebrating his birthday a day after the Saints’ heartbreaking loss to the Vikings.

A picture on Brees’ Instagram page shows him painting his daughter’s toenails on his big day.

“My birthday breakfast w Rylen consisted of peanut butter toast and painting her toenails!” he said.

Brees is a free agent going into next season, though the veteran quarterback has repeatedly said that he wants to stay in New Orleans for the remainder of his career.

As for how long that career may be, Brees said he “doesn’t know.”

“We’ll see,” he says.