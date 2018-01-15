× Donate to Coats for Kids at Sky Zone

Hank is out at Sky Zone in Metairie (6509 Riverside Dr.) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

*********

It’s that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.

WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

Since its inception more than 15 years ago, Coats for Kids has donated over 50,000 coats to area children in need.

Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat from November 13 through January 21 at any of the participating locations below.

We’ll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers.

Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

JEFFERSON PARISH

Spudly’s Super Spuds — 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Sky Zone – 6509 Riverside Dr. , Metairie, LA 70003

Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health – 3841 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Clearview Mall – 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

Veterans Ford – 3724 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002

ORLEANS PARISH

Holy Cross School — 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy – 7211 Regent St., New Orleans, LA 70124

Home Bank – 5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Children’s Hospital — 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118

The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

ST. TAMMANY PARISH