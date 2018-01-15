10 residents displaced, 2 cats die in Mid-City fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Ten residents were displaced by a three-alarm fire in Mid-City that started about midday Monday.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3000 block of Banks Street about 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters found a large occupied wood-framed, camel-backed shotgun duplex with fire and thick black smoke coming from the first floor attic and the windows of the second floor.

The fire spread from one duplex to a neighboring single family home.

All people were able to escape without injury, but two cats died in the blaze.

“Once again the men and women of the NOFD demonstrated exceptional skill and professionalism in preventing what could have been a much worse incident and most importantly making sure all civilians and firefighters involved were safe," Fire Superintendent Timothy McConnell said.

NOFD said 23 units carrying 66 firefighters were used to bring this incident under control at 12:52 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The New Orleans Police Department, Entergy and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services assisted in the mitigation of this incident. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the ten residents displaced by this fire.