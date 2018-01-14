Saints fans are heartbroken after devastating loss to Vikings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Even though tonight's outcome wasn't what Saints fans were hoping for, Saints fans are moving forward despite being bummed out over the 29-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez talked to Saints fans at 45 Tchoup bar!

"It was fair and square. He caught it and ran. It was down to the wire, with one second, you really can't argue with that. We know what we did wrong, but I think we can improve next year," Marcus Brown, a Saints fan said.

Debbie Shatz, owner of 45 Tchoup is remaining positive. She said, "We still had a magical season. The Saints are awesome! We'll get them next year!"