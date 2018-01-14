× Rapper, G-Eazy cuts ties with H&M after offensive product photo

NEW ORLEANS– Rapper, G-Eazy formally announced on his Instagram page that he decided to cut ties with the store, H&M in response to a photo the company used. The photo was of a black boy model who was wearing a shirt that read, “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The rapper said he was “deeply offended” by the product photo. G-Eazy was said to have been releasing his own H&M collection line starting in March. He since decided to terminate his ties with H&M. Here’s what the rapper said in his Instagram post:

“Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM… Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it’s truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can’t allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.”

H&M deleted the offensive photo.

G-Eazy has ties to New Orleans. He graduated from Loyola University.

G-Eazy’s latest album, “The Beautiful & Damned” is a hit and is currently ranked #4 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.

In 2016, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez interviewed G-Eazy. Take a look at the interview below:

