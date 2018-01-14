Garrett Hartley’s advice to the Saints: ‘Just relax and play your game’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The last time the Saints and the Vikings met in the playoffs, Garrett Hartley made grown men weep with his game-winning, 40 yard field goal in overtime.

That game was at home, in the Superdome, and sent the Saints to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Today is a different story. The Vikings want the Saints, because they have a point to prove. They dominated in every major statistical category that game, but the Saints kept the game close by forcing 6 fumbles and two interceptions. It all came down to Hartley on the Saints' first possession in overtime.

"That field goal was definitely one of the top five moments of my life," Hartley told WGNO's Meghan Kluth. "Winning the Super Bowl trumps it all, but that moment was incredible."

As the Saints march on Minnesota today, Hartley says the key to their success will be not over thinking the play. "Don't try to do anything outside of your element, the excitement and the emotions will take care of tha,t just relax and play your game, and the results will take care of themselves."

Hartley, now 31, is still kicking. He has had several workouts with various teams. Most recently the San Fransisco 49ers and one of the Los Angeles teams.

As far as we're concerned, he will forever be a New Orleans Saint.