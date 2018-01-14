NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason watches action prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falconsat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Former Saint Steve Gleason wins the internet with post-game tweet
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason watches action prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falconsat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sometimes the best thing to have is a sense of humor after a loss and that’s the route former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason took when he sent this tweet shortly after the end of the game:
Congratulations to the Vikings. I'm so in shock I can't move. -SG