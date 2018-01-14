Former Saint Steve Gleason wins the internet with post-game tweet

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason watches action prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falconsat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Sometimes the best thing to have is a sense of humor after a loss and that’s the route former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason took when he sent this tweet shortly after the end of the game:

While Saints Nation is still stunned from the thriller in the Minneapolis, Steve shows us that sometimes we just have to look for humor in the world around us.

Congrats, Steve, on winning the internet this weekend!

