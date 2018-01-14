× Former Saint Steve Gleason wins the internet with post-game tweet

Sometimes the best thing to have is a sense of humor after a loss and that’s the route former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason took when he sent this tweet shortly after the end of the game:

Congratulations to the Vikings. I'm so in shock I can't move.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 15, 2018

While Saints Nation is still stunned from the thriller in the Minneapolis, Steve shows us that sometimes we just have to look for humor in the world around us.

Congrats, Steve, on winning the internet this weekend!