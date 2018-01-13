Veterans report to duty on MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Veterans and community members reported for duty Saturday morning to honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy through an impactful day of service at the Sankofa Market in the Lower Ninth Ward. The veterans are volunteers with the 'Mission Continues,' which is a nonprofit organization that empowers veterans who are adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community impact.

The 'Mission Continues' has organized a series of service events nationwide where hundreds of veterans and volunteers in cities around the country are making a positive impact within their community through service projects that are designed to underscore the values and legacy Dr. King lived by during the civil rights movement.