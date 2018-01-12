× You can Adopt-A-Cop for Mardi Gras 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for people to help feed officers on the parade route this Mardi Gras.

The New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation’s Adopt-A-Cop program aims to raise money to buy meals, snacks, and drinks that will be distributed to law enforcement officers.

“During Carnival it is easy to forget that the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department are working long hours to ensure all the parades roll, and that everyone is able to enjoy Mardi Gras safely,” NOPJF President and CEO Melanie Talia said. “So don’t forget to contribute to Adopt-A-Cop this carnival season because enjoying Mardi Gras means that someone else is working to make it happen. There would be no purple, green and gold without the krewe in blue!”

NOPD officers will work nearly 54,000 hours during the 12 days of Mardi Gras, according to the NOPD, and this year’s tricentennial celebrations will only add to their workload.

The Adopt-A-Cop food truck will deliver food and drinks to NOPD officers, Louisiana State Police Troopers, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Tulane Police Department officers.

“Our men and women of the NOPD working during Mardi Gras greatly appreciate the food the NOPJF provides every year,” NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said. “It means a lot to our officers to be able to have that good food, that we can eat quickly and easily, while we’re out there keeping people safe. We are grateful to the citizens of New Orleans for making it happen every year.”

Click here to Adopt-A-Cop.