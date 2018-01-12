What’s going on? Inaugural film fest, Dolly’s birthday and banjos on tap this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's the lowdown on things to do on this chilly winter weekend.

Saturday, head up to the North Shore and check out the inaugural downtown Covington Film Festival. Screenings run all day long at the Southern Hotel in the heart of downtown Covington and feature narratives, documentaries, student films and more. Admission is $10.

Also on Saturday, old town Bay St. Louis, about an hour east of New Orleans in Mississippi, is going all out for Dolly Parton's birthday!

The event, called Dolly Should, is an artwalk that celebrates the music, life and style of the legendary singer.

It's from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

If you don't feel like leaving the Crescent City, there's the Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Fest. Saturday, festivities kick off with a second line from the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Mint to Bullet's Sports Bar, where the showcase of bands will be held.

Sunday, head back to the old Mint for the festival's grand finale featuring three stages of live music. Admission varies. Click here for more information.

Also on Sunday, one of the fastest growing races in the country is happening in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Marathon features a 5-K, a kids marathon and quarter, half and full marathons.

More info here.