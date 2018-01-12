Saints super fan has been to every home game for 51 seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METARIE, La.-- Saints super fan and statistician, Bob Remy, has been collecting memorabilia since game number one.

He also collects all types of sports relics that fill two rooms in his home in Metarie.

An impressive 900 figurines fill the space, but his pride and joy are his Saints programs that date back to 1967.

"This is a program from the very first Saints game. A pre-season game that was played in Anaheim California," Remy points out to me in one of his sports shrines.

Remy is a statistician for the Saints and has been to every single home game in the 51 seasons.

He points to an older photo on the wall that shows the old Tulane stadium.

"September 17, 1967, the Rams and the Saints 82,000 people. The first 8 years I was a season ticket holder and if you look closely you can see me right there," Remy points out.

His fondest memory, when the Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game in 2010 and headed to the Superbowl.

The game went into overtime when Saints kicker Garrett Hartley kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal.

"You're not supposed to cheer in the press box but well, you know, they are going to fine us or they are going to kick us out, but we are going to enjoy this moment you know? So we cut up in the press box and after the game, we went down on the field and just walked around and took it all in and I walked over to where Hartley, where the ball was placed for the field goal," says Remy.

Remy's hope is that the Saints upset the Vikings this weekend once again for another chance at the biggest event in football.

"We'd like for Atlanta to win and we win and we come back here to decide who goes to the Super Bowl and we get up a big crowd so we can go up to Minnesota and freeze our tails off," says Remy.