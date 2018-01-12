Saints fans get in the spirit for #BlackandGoldFriday

NEW ORLEANS — Unless you’ve been living in hole lately, you’ve probably heard the Saints have a big game coming up this weekend.  A very big game this weekend!

The NFL Playoffs are here and our New Orleans Saints are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round, hoping for a win to get one step closer to the Super Bowl!

The Saints are asking fans to wear teams colors to show their support on this #BlackandGoldFriday!  We want to see how you’re supporting our Saints.  Send your photos and video to pics@wgno.com.

