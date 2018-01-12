× Recall alert: Frozen biscuits sold in Louisiana could have Listeria

Hom/Ade Foods, Inc is voluntarily recalling Mary B’s® brand biscuits due to potential Listeria contamination, according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Mary B’s products affected are frozen bagged biscuits with the UPC codes listed below. All “Best If Used By” dates BEFORE September 23, 2018 and with the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall. The code may be found on the back of the bag, lower right corner. No other code dates are affected.

2059300007 MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ 10 / 3.5OZ 2059300015 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ 2059300018 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ 2059300020 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300021 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300022 MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ 24 / 1OZ 2059300023 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300028 MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ 22 / 1.3OZ 2059300033 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059300034 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059300035 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059383000 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 2059383004 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 2059387000 MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 3059320583 MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS 144 / 3.5OZ

The biscuits were sold in 23 states, including Louisiana