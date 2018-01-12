Recall alert: Frozen biscuits sold in Louisiana could have Listeria
Hom/Ade Foods, Inc is voluntarily recalling Mary B’s® brand biscuits due to potential Listeria contamination, according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The Mary B’s products affected are frozen bagged biscuits with the UPC codes listed below. All “Best If Used By” dates BEFORE September 23, 2018 and with the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall. The code may be found on the back of the bag, lower right corner. No other code dates are affected.
|2059300007
|MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ
|10 / 3.5OZ
|2059300015
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ
|12 / 2.2OZ
|2059300018
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ
|12 / 2.2OZ
|2059300020
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300021
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300022
|MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ
|24 / 1OZ
|2059300023
|MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300028
|MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ
|22 / 1.3OZ
|2059300033
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059300034
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059300035
|MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059383000
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|2059383004
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|2059387000
|MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|3059320583
|MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS
|144 / 3.5OZ
The biscuits were sold in 23 states, including Louisiana