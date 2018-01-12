Pack Dat! Travelgirl Steph’s list of must-pack items for Minnesota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you're headed to the Saints vs. Vikings game this weekend, you'll want to pack lots of layers and your thickest cold-weather clothes. You'll also want to pack some items that reflect the flavor and spirit of New Orleans.

WGNO's Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald recommends checking an entire bag of beads, since it is Carnival season after all! You can hand them out at the U.S. Bank Stadium before the game (or after the victory!).

For food, bring your own King Cake, and we hear the Vikings fans like pie, so maybe a few Haydel's hand pies, too. The food in Minneapolis might be bland for Who Dat taste buds, so bring along some spices and hot sauce. And if you're going to try the wild rice that Minnesota is so proud of, you should bring along some Red Beans to go with it.

A couple more must-haves: Ladies, if you're headed to the stadium, be sure to pack your Saints stadium-approved see-though bag. You certainly don't want to be forced to buy one there as it will have the Vikings logo on it....and finally, how about a Onesie to wear after the big victory? It's the perfect thing to snuggle up in back at the hotel.