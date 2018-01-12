× NOPD: Man shot in buttocks on Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS – A man was shot in the buttocks this morning on Claiborne Avenue.

The unidentified man was leaving a business near the intersection of Milan Street and Claiborne just after 5:30 a.m. when he heard a man behind him say “give it up,” according to the NOPD.

The victim continued walking away, and that’s when he was shot in the buttocks.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for his wounds.

No further details on the victim’s condition or the status of the investigation are currently available.