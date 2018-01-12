NOPD looking for getaway driver after French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they believe was behind the wheel of getaway vehicle after a shooting in the French Quarter last week.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Royal Street just after 4:15 a.m. on January 6, according to the NOPD.

Several people flagged down an officer at the corner of Royal and Iberville Street just after the shooting, which injured one person.

Officers determined someone fired shots out of a Toyota Sequoia driven by 23-year-old Jordan David Theojan Mitchell.

Mitchell is wanted for two counts of principal to aggravated battery.

Anyone with any other information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.