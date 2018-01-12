NOPD arrests 2 men for selling ecstasy, meth, heroin, pot near Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested two men who were dealing a wide variety of drugs out of the trunk of a car parked near the Lafitte Greenway.

During an undercover surveillance operation, officers watched 30-year-old Gabriel Bell and 30-year-old Wayman Williams conduct hand-to-hand drug transactions in the 600 block of North Gayoso Street on January 9.

Both men were selling drugs out of the trunk of a white Crown Victoria registered to Williams, according to the NOPD.

Officers fund ecstasy, meth, heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the trunk after arresting Williams and Bell.

Anyone with any other information on the arrested subjects should contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010.