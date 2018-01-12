Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman out for Vikings game

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 27: Brandon Coleman #16 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 27, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

MINNESOTA — Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman will not play in the Saints Divisional playoff game Sunday at Minnesota.

Coleman is listed as out with a neck injury on the official injury report the club submitted to the NFL. He had four catches for 44 yards in a 31-26 Wild Card playoff win over Carolina. Coleman has not been seen at practice this week during the times that local reporters are allowed in to view.

In the Divisional round the last five season, the home team has won 15 of 20 games.

Friday, a reporter asked head coach Sean Payton why that was so at his press briefing held after practice.

Kickoff is 3:40 pm central time Sunday. The Vikings are 5 point favorites.

