× Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman out for Vikings game

MINNESOTA — Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman will not play in the Saints Divisional playoff game Sunday at Minnesota.

Coleman is listed as out with a neck injury on the official injury report the club submitted to the NFL. He had four catches for 44 yards in a 31-26 Wild Card playoff win over Carolina. Coleman has not been seen at practice this week during the times that local reporters are allowed in to view.

In the Divisional round the last five season, the home team has won 15 of 20 games.

Friday, a reporter asked head coach Sean Payton why that was so at his press briefing held after practice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kickoff is 3:40 pm central time Sunday. The Vikings are 5 point favorites.