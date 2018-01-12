× Muses charity auction is back. Here’s your chance to ride with the shoe krewe

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Muses 2018 Parade Ride eBay Auction is under way.

The winning bidder can join the Goddesses for a ride in the all-female Krewe of Muses Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

“The mission of our Krewe has always been to share the Muses Mardi Gras and philanthropic spirit with New Orleanians and lovers of New Orleans – near and far,” said Krewe Captain Staci Rosenberg.

The prize includes a ride in the parade (must be a woman 18 years or older), plus costume, mask, entry to the riding-member-only pre-party beginning at 2:00 p.m. and post-parade aMUSEment party.

Throws, which cost approximately $1,000, must be purchased separately. The krewe includes more than 1,100 women.

Bidding is underway and ends Friday, January 18, at 8:00 p.m. To go directly to the auction, click here.

The ride auction proceeds will benefit the Community Foundation Virgin Islands (CFVI) Friends and Family Fund for US Virgin Islands Renewal.

CFVI has a longstanding history of serving the Virgin Islands and is a trusted vehicle for receiving and distributing funds to support renewal across the Territory. Hurricanes Irma and Maria ripped through the islands within a two-week period last year leaving widespread destruction on the landscape, infrastructure, and residents.

CFVI was selected to help ease the challenges facing the residents of St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix, islands that have not received as much attention as other hard-hit areas.