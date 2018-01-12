MLK Day events in and around New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of one of the most important civil rights leaders in American history.

He would have turned 89 years old this year. Watch the video above to see News with a Twist's MLK 50 coverage of the Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, the place where Dr. King was killed.

Here's a look at the MLK Day celebrations and commemorations taking place in and around New Orleans:

Saturday, Jan. 13

MLK Day of Service - The Tricentennial Volunteer Challenge -- 300,000 hours for the next 300 -- aims to engage residents and tourists through 300 unique volunteer projects to accumulate 300,000 hours of service over the course of 2018. Projects will focus on addressing issues of equity, resilience and public safety throughout the city.

Event Kickoff will begin on Saturday, January 13, 2018, from 9 a.m. to noon, honoring the work of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Keller, Edith Stern and countless other civil rights activists by making improvements to Hoffman Prep Head Start.

Hoffman Prep Head Start, 2622 S. Prieur St, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Veterans Report for Duty - More than 40 post 9/11 veterans and community members will report for duty to honor Dr. King’s legacy through an impactful day of service at the Sankofa Market in Lower Ninth Ward.

Monday, Jan. 15

Free admission to the Ogden Museum of Southern Art - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art is hosting a free admission day for visitors of all ages!

Free admission to the Ogden Museum of Southern Art - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art is hosting a free admission day for visitors of all ages!

- The parade is at 10 a.m. Line-up begins at L. W. Higgins High School on Lapalco Boulevard at 8 a.m. The parade’s route will be, Lapalco Boulevard, to Ames Boulevard, to the Westbank Expressway and ending at Johnny Jacobs Playground. City of New Orleans Celebration - All residents are welcomed and encouraged to attend the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events. The City's official celebration will be held at the historic A.L. Davis Park (2600 Lasalle St.) on Monday, Jan.15, 2018 at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Official March will begin, including the “Recreating the Environmental Ability to Live (R.E.A.L.)” Commemorative March. The nearly 1.5 mile-long march will start near the park at LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue turn on S. Claiborne Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and end on the historic Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

In honor of the City’s Tricentennial Celebration, the City and the MLK Holiday Planning Commission will host the inaugural Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Block Party on O.C. Haley Blvd. from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m following the march. The block party will including performances, food and vendors.