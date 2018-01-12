King Cake of the Day: Bywater Bakery’s ooey gooey twist on tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There's nothing better than a good cup of coffee and a slice of king cake in the morning, and if you head on down to the Bywater, you can find some ooey gooey king cake goodness.

At Bywater Bakery, their king cakes start with a very traditional brioche dough.

When the dough is rolled out, the bakers extraordinaire smear it with ooey gooey butter smear instead of cinnamon.

All of their fillings -- Chantilly, Bouille, Cinnamon Apple, Pecan Praline, Strawberry, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cheesecake, and Carnival -- are made from scratch.

The chantilly king cake News with a Twist staffers tried in the newsroom was a hit!

